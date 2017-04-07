版本:
BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit

April 7 Forum Merger Corp:

* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering

* priced its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
