BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 7 Forum Merger Corp:
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
* priced its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to begin talks with dealers on a transition plan this week after co decided to stop sales of cars in India
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.