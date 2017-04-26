BRIEF-Forward Air Q1 earnings per share $0.47

April 26 Forward Air Corp:

* Forward Air Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results and quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 revenue rose 7.6 percent to $247 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $239.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forward Air Corp says expect q2 year-on-year revenue growth to be up 6 pct to 10 pct

* Forward Air Corp says expect net income per diluted share to be between $0.55 and $0.59 in q2

* Forward Air Corp says expect net income per diluted share to be between $0.55 and $0.59 in q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $252.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S