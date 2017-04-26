BRIEF-Forward Air Q1 earnings per share $0.47

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Forward Air Corp:
* Forward Air Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results and quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 revenue rose 7.6 percent to $247 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $239.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forward Air Corp says expect q2 year-on-year revenue growth to be up 6 pct to 10 pct
* Forward Air Corp says expect net income per diluted share to be between $0.55 and $0.59 in q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $252.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: