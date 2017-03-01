BRIEF-Forward Pharma appoints Claus Bo Svendsen as CEO

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 Forward Pharma A/S
* Forward Pharma appoints Claus Bo Svendsen as chief executive officer and plans to reorganize to reduce burn rate following the settlement and license agreement with biogen
* Forward Pharma A/S - Svendsen succeeds Peder M. Andersen
* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to wind up its remaining research and development efforts
* Forward Pharma A/S - Andersen will retain his role as chief operating officer and serve until September 1, 2017
* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to pursue an organizational realignment to reduce personnel and operating expenses by mid-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business