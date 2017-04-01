版本:
BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen

March 31 Forward Pharma A/S

* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
