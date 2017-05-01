BRIEF-Forward Pharma says chief financial officer Joel Sendek has left company

May 1 Forward Pharma A/S-
* Forward Pharma further aligns cost structure with focus
following settlement and license agreement
* Forward Pharma A/S - chief financial officer Joel Sendek
has left company, effective april 30, 2017
* Forward Pharma A/S - executive vice presidents rupert
sandbrink and andrzej stano will be leaving company in q3 of
2017
* FORWARD PHARMA- some non-executive roles primarily in
research and development to be made redundant, with goal of
reducing total number of full-time employees to below 7
