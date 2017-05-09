BRIEF-Fossil Group reports Q1 sales $582 million

May 9 Fossil Group Inc

* Fossil Group, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.00

* Sees FY 2017 sales down 1.5 to 6 percent

* Q1 sales $582 million versus I/B/E/S view $590.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fossil Group Inc sees Q2 of fiscal 2017 GAAP net sales to decline in range of 11.5% to 8.0%

* Fossil Group Inc sees Q2 of fiscal 2017 GAAP diluted loss per share in range of $1.00 to $0.83, including $0.15 of restructuring charges

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: