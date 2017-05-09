BRIEF-Foundation Building Q1 earnings per share $0.11

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Foundation Building Materials Inc
* Foundation Building Materials, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $479.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia