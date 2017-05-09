版本:
BRIEF-Foundation Building Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 9 Foundation Building Materials Inc

* Foundation Building Materials, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $479.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
