BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q4 loss per share $1.02

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Foundation Medicine Inc
* Foundation Medicine announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, recent highlights and 2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million
* Q4 revenue $28.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.2 million
* Q4 loss per share $1.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Foundation Medicine Inc says company expects to deliver between 53,000 and 56,000 clinical tests in 2017
* Company expects operating expenses will be in range of $205 million to $215 million in 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $147.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.