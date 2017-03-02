版本:
BRIEF-Founders Advantage entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches

March 1 Founders Advantage Capital Corp

* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility

* Entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches to increase revolving credit facility to $28.0 million

* Entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches to cancel non-revolving $5.0 million credit facility

