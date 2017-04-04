版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Four additional Kandi JV EV models receive MIIT recommendations

April 4 Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* Kandi Technologies -four additional Kandi JV EV models receive ministry of industry and information technology of the People’s Republic Of China’s recommendations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
