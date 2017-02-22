版本:
BRIEF-Four Corners Property reports Q4 FFO per share $0.35

Feb 22 Four Corners Property Trust Inc-

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.31

* Q4 FFO per share $0.35

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
