BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Fox Factory Holding Corp:
* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.31 to $1.41
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $96 million to $100 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $430 million to $450 million
* Q4 sales $111.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $106.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $434.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.