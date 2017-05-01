BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding recalls certain aftermarket Harley Davidson shock absorber products

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Fox Factory Holding Corp-
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - announces voluntary recall for certain aftermarket Harley Davidson shock absorber products
* Fox Factory - filing a report with nhtsa regarding a voluntary recall for fox's harley-davidson specific aftermarket motorcycle shock absorber products
* Fox Factory - recall for fox's harley-davidson specific aftermarket motorcycle shock absorber products, purchased after sept 2014, due to potential failure hazard
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - believed that affected recall product units are limited in quantity to about 2,460 shock absorbers
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - believes this voluntary recall will not have any material adverse effect on its financial results or current financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt