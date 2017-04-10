版本:
BRIEF-Fox News channel names Amy Listerman CFO

April 10 Fox News:

* Fox News channel names Amy Listerman chief financial officer

* Prior to joining Fox News, Listerman served as CFO, SVP of advertising sales at Scripps Networks Interactive

* Amy Listerman will begin her new role on May 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
