BRIEF-Fox News Channel signs congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) to contributor role

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Fox News Channel:
* Fox News Channel Signs Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) to contributor role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space