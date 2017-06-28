版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 02:21 BJT

BRIEF-Fox News Channel signs congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) to contributor role

June 28 Fox News Channel:

* Fox News Channel Signs Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) to contributor role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

