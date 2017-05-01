BRIEF-Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 (Reuters) -
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt