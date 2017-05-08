版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 01:59 BJT

BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales

May 8 Fox News

* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales

* Fox News says Gambelli will oversee advertising sales for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
