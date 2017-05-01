BRIEF-FOX News says Bill Shine, co-president of FOX News Channel, has resigned

May 1 FOX News

* Fox news makes new executive appointments

* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks

* Fox news -jack abernethy remains co-president of fox news and ceo of fox television stations

* Fox news says suzanne scott, executive vice president becomes president, programming of fox news channel

* Fox news - jay wallace, executive vice president of news becomes president, news of fox news channel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: