BRIEF-FOX News says Bill Shine, co-president of FOX News Channel, has resigned

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 FOX News
* Fox news makes new executive appointments
* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks
* Fox news -jack abernethy remains co-president of fox news and ceo of fox television stations
* Fox news says suzanne scott, executive vice president becomes president, programming of fox news channel
* Fox news - jay wallace, executive vice president of news becomes president, news of fox news channel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668