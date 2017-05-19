版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-Fox News says The Five co-host Bob Beckel terminated

May 19 Fox News:

* Fox News says The Five co-host Bob Beckel was "terminated for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
