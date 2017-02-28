版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 02:12 BJT

BRIEF-Fox News signs Trump's ex-deputy campaign manager David Bossie as contributor

Feb 28 Fox News Channel:

* Says it has signed Citizens United President and President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager David Bossie as contributor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
