BRIEF-Fox receives Republic of Ireland nod for its takeover of UK pay-TV group Sky

June 27 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Receives clearance from republic of Ireland's minister for
communications, climate action and environment for proposed
acquisition of Sky
* 21st Century Fox welcomes the decision by the Republic of
Ireland's Minister for Communications, Climate Action and
Environment to clear the company's acquisition of the
outstanding shares of Sky that the company does not already own,
ruling that the proposed transaction will not result in
insufficient plurality for any audience in the Republic of
Ireland
* Decision was communicated to 21st Century Fox by
Department Of Communications, Climate Action and Environment
