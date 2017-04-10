版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Foxconn could bid up to $27 bln for Toshiba's chip business - WSJ

April 10 (Reuters) -

* Foxconn could bid up to $27 billion for Toshiba's chip business - WSJ, citing sources Source : on.wsj.com/2nxG5wQ
