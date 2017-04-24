版本:
2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Foxhaven Asset Management reports a 11.4 pct passive stake in trivago n.v.

April 24 Trivago Nv:

* Foxhaven Asset Management reports a 11.4 percent passive stake in Trivago N.V. as of April 20

* Foxhaven Asset Management previously reported a 8.7 percent passive stake in Trivago N.V. As of Jan 25 Source text: (bit.ly/2pXZJzR) Further company coverage:
