BRIEF-Franco-Nevada reports full-year 2016 results

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Franco-Nevada Corp -
* Franco-Nevada reports strong full-year 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted net income $0.24 per share
* Says Q4 revenue $155.3 million , a 28.0% increase over q4/2015
* In 2017, Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream production to total 470,000 to 500,000 geos from mineral assets
* In 2017, Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream production to total 470,000 to 500,000 geos from its mineral assets
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 per share
* Says in 2017, Franco-Nevada sees revenue of $35 million to $45 million from its oil & gas assets
* Sees 2021 oil & gas revenues at same $50 per barrel WTI oil price assumption expected to range between $55 million and $65 million
* Expects its existing portfolio to generate between 515,000 to 540,000 geos by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.