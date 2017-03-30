版本:
BRIEF-Franklin Covey reports Q2 revenue of $42.2 million

March 30 Franklin Covey Co

* Franklin Covey reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $42.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Covey Co - Company reaffirms guidance for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
