BRIEF-Franklin Electric reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.38/shr

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Franklin Electric Co
* Franklin Electric reports fourth quarter 2016 sales and earnings
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 sales $239.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $227.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Electric Co Inc - currently sees FY 2017 company's total net sales increasing in 3 to 5 percent range
* Franklin Electric Co Inc - expects organic sales growth, after considering foreign exchange impacts, to be in range of 5 to 7 percent for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada