BRIEF-Franklin Electric reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.38/shr

Feb 21 Franklin Electric Co

* Franklin Electric reports fourth quarter 2016 sales and earnings

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 sales $239.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $227.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Electric Co Inc - currently sees FY 2017 company's total net sales increasing in 3 to 5 percent range

* Franklin Electric Co Inc - expects organic sales growth, after considering foreign exchange impacts, to be in range of 5 to 7 percent for FY 2017