2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Franklin Financial Network Q1 EPS $0.58

April 26 Franklin Financial Network Inc:

* Franklin Financial Network announces first-quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Qtrly net interest income plus noninterest income increased 23.7 pct to $27.7 million from $22.4 million for q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
