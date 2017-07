July 28 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* Franklin Resources Inc announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin resources inc - total assets under management ("AUM") were $742.8 billion at June 30, 2017, up $2.8 Billion

* Franklin Resources Inc qtrly operating revenues $1,613.9 million versus $1,600.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: