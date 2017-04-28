BRIEF-Franklin Resources posts Q2 earnings per share $0.74

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Franklin Resources Inc
* Franklin Resources, Inc announces second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Qtrly operating revenues $1.6 billion versus $1.56 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Resources Inc - total assets under management were $740.0 billion at March 31, 2017, up $20.0 billion during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: