公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-Franklin Resources reports 13.2 pct passive stake in Delmar Pharmaceuticals

May 10 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Franklin Resources Inc reports 13.2 percent passive stake in Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc as of April 30 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2pA7TOh Further company coverage:
