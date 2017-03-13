版本:
中国
2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Frankly appoints Tom Rogers as chairman of the board

March 13 Frankly Inc

* Appointed Tom Rogers as its new chairman of board of directors, effective immediately

* Rogers assumes chairman role from Steve Chung, while Chung will continue to lead company as chief executive officer and executive director

* Change represents separation of role of chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
