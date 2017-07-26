BRIEF-Frankly Inc ‍acknowledges that a complaint been filed by Gannaway Entertainment against co, its CEO, CFO/COO​

1 分钟阅读
July 26 (Reuters) - Frankly Inc
* Frankly Inc - acknowledges that a complaint has been filed by gannaway entertainment against Frankly, its CEO, CFO/COO
* Frankly Inc - "reviewing complaint with its counsel and believes that claims are without merit"
* Frankly Inc - complaint seeks in excess of usd $15 million in damages
* Frankly Inc - complaint by Gannaway alleges violations of united states securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties
* Frankly-alleged violations of securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties are in relation to co's acquisition of Gannaway Web Holdings