BRIEF-Frankly Inc's Q1 revenue $6.4 million

May 19 Frankly Inc

* Frankly reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 22 percent to $6.4 million

* Qtrly net loss totaled $1.5 million, compared to net loss of $1.6mln in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
