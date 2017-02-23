BRIEF-Frank’s International Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.18 excluding items

Feb 23 Frank's International Nv

* frank’s international n.v. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $108 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Frank's international nv says qtrly results were adversely impact by reduced customer spending, particularly on offshore projects

* Frank's international nv - capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated at $40.0 million