版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces $500 mln reopening of 1.375% reference notes security due May 1, 2020

June 26 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac announces $500 million reopening of 1.375% reference notes security due May 1, 2020

* ‍$500 million reopening of 1.375% reference notes security, CUSIP 3137EADR7, will be conducted via internet-based dutch auction​

* After reopening, outstanding size will be $3.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐