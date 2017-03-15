版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $290.6 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization

March 15 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie mac announces pricing of $290.6 million multifamily small balance loan securitization

* Freddie mac -expects to guarantee approximately $290.6 million in multifamily sb certificates , which are anticipated to settle on or about march 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
