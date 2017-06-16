版本:
2017年 6月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization

June 16 Freddie Mac:

* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization

* Expects to guarantee approximately $198 million in multifamily SB certificates which are anticipated to settle on or about June 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
