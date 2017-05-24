版本:
BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program

May 24 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1

* Freddie mac-structured transaction provides additional coverage beyond primary mortgage insurance on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with 80-97 percent ltvs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
