版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac February 2017 outlook

Feb 28 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac February 2017 outlook

* Freddie Mac says recent reports indicate that consumer price inflation is rising

* Freddie Mac says rising inflation would have a significant impact on housing markets by driving up mortgage interest rates in 2017

* Freddie Mac says rapidly rising interest rates have negative impact on housing & mortgage markets causing home sales & mortgage originations to decline significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐