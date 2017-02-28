BRIEF-Freddie Mac February 2017 outlook

Feb 28 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac February 2017 outlook

* Freddie Mac says recent reports indicate that consumer price inflation is rising

* Freddie Mac says rising inflation would have a significant impact on housing markets by driving up mortgage interest rates in 2017

* Freddie Mac says rapidly rising interest rates have negative impact on housing & mortgage markets causing home sales & mortgage originations to decline significantly