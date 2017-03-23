BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for February 2017

INSIGHT-'Food revolution': megabrands turn to small start-ups for big ideas
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
March 23 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for February 2017
* Freddie Mac - The total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 2.1% in february
* Freddie Mac says single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased from 0.99% in January to 0.98% in February
* Freddie Mac - Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $14.2 billion in February
* Freddie Mac - Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 6% in February
* Freddie Mac says multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 0.03% in February
* Freddie Mac - Total number of single-family loan modifications were 2,925 in February and 6,030 for the two months ended February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.