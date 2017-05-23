BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for April

May 23 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie mac - total mortgage portfolio increased at an
annualized rate of 0.5% in april
* Freddie mac - single-family refinance-loan purchase and
guarantee volume was $9.4 billion in april
* Freddie mac - relief refinance mortgages comprised
approximately 9% of total single-family refinance volume during
april
* Freddie mac - total number of single-family loan
modifications were 4,588 in april and 16,587 for the four months
ended april 30, 2017
* Freddie mac - aggregate unpaid principal balance of
mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by
approximately $1.5 billion in april
* Freddie mac - mortgage-related securities and other
mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of
2.1% in april
* Freddie mac - single-family seriously delinquent rate
remained flat at 0.92% in april; multifamily delinquency rate
remained flat at 0.03% in april
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: