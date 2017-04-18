版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie mac prices $1 billion multifamily K-deal, K-725

April 18 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie mac prices $1 billion multifamily K-deal, K-725

* Freddie mac - company expects to issue more than $1 billion in K-725 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about APRIL 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐