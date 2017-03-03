版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.18 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF28

March 3 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac prices $1.18 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF28

* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐