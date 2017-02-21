版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 02:13 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.2 billion multifamily k-deal, k-062

Feb 21 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac prices $1.2 billion multifamily k-deal, k-062

* Freddie Mac says expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in k certificates , which are expected to settle on or about february 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐