公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 00:09 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.2 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF30

May 10 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* Priced offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms

* The approximately $1.2 billion in K certificates (K-F30 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about May 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
