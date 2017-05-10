BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.2 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF30

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:
* Priced offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms
* The approximately $1.2 billion in K certificates (K-F30 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about May 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit