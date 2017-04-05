版本:
BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $276 mln multifamily K-deal, K-J13

April 5 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp -

* Freddie Mac prices $276 million multifamily K-deal, K-J13

* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
