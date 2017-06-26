版本:
BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.375% seven-year reference notes security

June 26 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.375% seven-year reference notes security

* Stop yield for issue, CUSIP 3137EADR7, was 1.528%, priced at 99.575 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
