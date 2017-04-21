版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $790 mln multifamily k-deal, k-1503

April 21 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac prices $790 million multifamily k-deal, k-1503

* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $790 million in k certificates (k-1503 certificates), which are expected to settle on or about april 28, 2017
