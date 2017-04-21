BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $790 mln multifamily k-deal, k-1503

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :
* Freddie Mac prices $790 million multifamily k-deal, k-1503
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $790 million in k certificates (k-1503 certificates), which are expected to settle on or about april 28, 2017
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022