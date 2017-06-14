版本:
BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices first offering of tax-exempt ML certificates

June 14 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac prices first offering of tax-exempt ML certificates

* Freddie Mac - Recently priced approximately $310.5 million in floating-rate ML certificates

* Freddie Mac - Both series of ML certificates are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
