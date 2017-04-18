BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017

April 18 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac april 2017 outlook

* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"

* "Home prices have still not recovered to their pre-crisis levels for many homeowners"

* Housing starts were 1.17 million for 2016 and are projected to be 1.26 million for 2017